 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pete Carroll: Seahawks have had preliminary contract discussions with Geno Smith

  
Published January 16, 2023 08:23 AM
nbc_pft_49ersseahwksrecap_230116
January 16, 2023 09:16 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms run through all the different ways the 49ers dominated in their 41-23 win over the Seahawks on wild card weekend.

After Saturday’s loss to the 49ers, quarterback Geno Smith made it clear he’d like to remain with the Seahawks .

Entering the offseason, it sounds like that feeling is mutual.

Head coach Pete Carroll said in his weekly interview with Seattle Sports radio 710 that the G.M. John Schneider and the Seahawks have started preliminary discussions with Smith about a new contract.

Via Brady Henderson of ESPN, Carroll noted that Smith is a winner and the club feels lucky to have him. While the contract talks haven’t gotten into anything substantive yet, Carroll said, “Feel assured that John’s all over it .”

Smith played the 2022 season on a one-year contract, so he’ll be an unrestricted free agent in March. Smith led the league in completing 69.8 percent of his passes for 4,282 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He finished with a 100.9 passer rating, leading Seattle to a postseason berth.

The Seahawks also have the No. 5 pick in the draft, so whatever they decide to do at quarterback will be worth monitoring over the next several months.