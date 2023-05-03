 Skip navigation
Pete Carroll: We expect Jordyn Brooks to be with us a long time

  
Published May 3, 2023 06:39 AM
nbc_sims_drafttier2_230501
May 1, 2023 12:53 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed evaluate how the Falcons, Packers, Steelers, Seahawks, Titans and Lions approached the 2023 NFL Draft and rip through each team's selections.

The Seahawks passed on picking up linebacker Jordyn Brooks’ contract option for the 2024 season, but they aren’t looking at that as the first step in an eventual parting of the ways.

During an appearance on KJR on Wednesday, head coach Pete Carroll addressed the team’s decision to decline guaranteeing Brooks a $12.722 million salary for his fifth season. That commitment may have been a bigger one that the Seahawks want to make, but Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, that the team still sees a future with him and that “we expect Jordyn to be with us for a long time.”

Carroll added that “we’ve got to orchestrate the way we move forward” with Brooks and one would imagine that the way the 2023 season plays out will have some impact on how things play out in the offseason.

Brooks has started 33 games over the last two seasons and he had 161 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery last season.