Pete Carroll will be shocked if Jordyn Brooks doesn’t play Week 1

Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks was activated from the physically unable to perform list over a week ago and his return to practice has him on track to play in the season opener.

Brooks tore his ACL late last season, but has not hit any snags on his way back to the field. Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters at Saturday’s post-game press conference that he would be shocked if Brooks is not able to play against the Rams on September 10.

Carroll’s announcement came shortly after another Seahawks linebacker went down with an injury. Devin Bush, who is listed as Brooks’ backup on the depth chart, suffered a concussion against the Packers.

Safety Joey Blount and rookie edge rusher Derick Hall both suffered shoulder injuries that the Seahawks will monitor heading into Week One.