Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Peyton Hendershot inactive for Cowboys, but Jayron Kearse will play

  
Published January 22, 2023 12:22 PM
The Cowboys listed only one player as questionable for today’s divisional round playoff game, and safety Jayron Kearse will play.

Kearse has a knee injury that limited him to 42 of 82 snaps last week, and he was limited in practice all week.

But he guaranteed that he would play, calling it “100 percent.”

Kearse made 77 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and five pass breakups in 14 games this season, all starts. He added an interception against the Bucs, picking Tom Brady in the end zone.

The Cowboys have rookie tight end Peyton Hendershot among their inactives. Hendershot strained his hamstring against the Bucs but was not on the injury report all week.

It will mark the first game Hendershot has missed this season after he made 11 catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season. He played nine offensive snaps and 16 on special teams in the wild-card game.

The Cowboys’ other inactives are left tackle Jason Peters (hip), quarterback Will Grier, linebacker Jabril Cox, cornerback Nahshon Wright, receiver Jalen Tolbert and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna.

The 49ers already had ruled out quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle). Running back Tyrion Davis-Price, defensive lineman Alex Barrett, offensive lineman Nick Zakelj, defensive end Drake Jackson and tight end Tyler Kroft are healthy scratches.