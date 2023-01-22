Peyton Hendershot inactive for Cowboys, but Jayron Kearse will play

The Cowboys listed only one player as questionable for today’s divisional round playoff game, and safety Jayron Kearse will play.

Kearse has a knee injury that limited him to 42 of 82 snaps last week, and he was limited in practice all week.

But he guaranteed that he would play, calling it “100 percent.”

Kearse made 77 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and five pass breakups in 14 games this season, all starts. He added an interception against the Bucs, picking Tom Brady in the end zone.

The Cowboys have rookie tight end Peyton Hendershot among their inactives. Hendershot strained his hamstring against the Bucs but was not on the injury report all week.

It will mark the first game Hendershot has missed this season after he made 11 catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season. He played nine offensive snaps and 16 on special teams in the wild-card game.

The Cowboys’ other inactives are left tackle Jason Peters (hip), quarterback Will Grier, linebacker Jabril Cox, cornerback Nahshon Wright, receiver Jalen Tolbert and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna.

The 49ers already had ruled out quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle). Running back Tyrion Davis-Price, defensive lineman Alex Barrett, offensive lineman Nick Zakelj, defensive end Drake Jackson and tight end Tyler Kroft are healthy scratches.