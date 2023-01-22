Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been discharged from the hospital more than two weeks after a swimming accident left him in intensive care.

Hillis’ girlfriend Angela Cole wrote on Instagram that Hillis was discharged from a hospital in Pensacola, Florida on Saturday. Hillis was reportedly injured after going into the water to help rescue his children from drowning. He was on a ventilator at one point, but Saturday’s news shows that he’s made great progress.

Cole posted a photo of Hillis with hospital personnel to offer thanks for their work in his recovery.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart ,” Cole wrote."I know I told you this probably 20 times a day, but you are so incredible. You all worked like a perfected machine with each and every one of you so kind, attentive, calming and caring.”

Hillis played for the Broncos, Browns, Chiefs, Buccaneers, and Giants from 2008 to 2014.