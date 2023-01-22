 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital

  
Published January 22, 2023 06:14 AM
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been discharged from the hospital more than two weeks after a swimming accident left him in intensive care.

Hillis’ girlfriend Angela Cole wrote on Instagram that Hillis was discharged from a hospital in Pensacola, Florida on Saturday. Hillis was reportedly injured after going into the water to help rescue his children from drowning. He was on a ventilator at one point, but Saturday’s news shows that he’s made great progress.

Cole posted a photo of Hillis with hospital personnel to offer thanks for their work in his recovery.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart ,” Cole wrote."I know I told you this probably 20 times a day, but you are so incredible. You all worked like a perfected machine with each and every one of you so kind, attentive, calming and caring.”

Hillis played for the Broncos, Browns, Chiefs, Buccaneers, and Giants from 2008 to 2014.