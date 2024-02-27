PFT Live is in Indianapolis for the rest of the week

It’s Scouting Combine week. And that means we are here for it.

We as in several PFT writers (Charean, Myles, me) and we as in PFT Live. We will be broadcasting from Indianapolis each of the next four days.

For Tuesday, we have a little bad news. The show isn’t on from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET. The good news is that we’re on from 12:00 p.m. ET to 3:00 p.m. ET, with a ton of interviews of coaches and General Managers.

We’ll be in the usual window for the rest of the week, with interviews of newsmakers and prospects and whoever else shows up.

Hopefully, you’ll show up, too. If you miss any of the live show on Peacock or SiriusXM 85, you can catch clips on YouTube or here at PFT or you can listen to the full show in podcast form, wherever you get your podcasts.