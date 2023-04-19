 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Phil Simms won’t believe Tom Brady will call games for Fox until he sees it

  
Published April 19, 2023 05:46 AM
Phil Simms is launching a new podcast with his other son, Matt. The effort to publicize the launch has included an interview with Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com.

Among other things, Simms (who called games on CBS for years) was asked about Tom Brady’s eventual entrance to the broadcast booth.

“I’ve got to see it -- or hear it -- to believe it,” Simms told McCarthy. “I don’t know. I just can’t picture Tom Brady up there announcing games. You know why? He’s Tom Brady. He’s just bigger than life. . . In this day and age, is it worth it for him?”

Simms thinks Fox will use Brady “in different ways.”

“I’m going to say he doesn’t do games,” Simms said. “They’ll put him on a pregame show and let him talk a little. There’s lots of ways to use him. He’s Tom Brady. . . . He looks good. And he knows a lot of football, that’s for sure. So yes, I think they’ll use him in a different way. I don’t have any insight -- and I don’t even care. But I’ll be surprised if he does games. I will be.”

That’s not a fringe opinion. It’s hard to imagine Brady, who seems to be too big to broadcast games, doing it. Then again, it was hard to imagine Brady in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform.

We’ll see if he does it. He’s not planning to start until 2024. There’s still a chance he plays again in 2023.