Phil Simms won’t believe Tom Brady will call games for Fox until he sees it

Phil Simms is launching a new podcast with his other son, Matt. The effort to publicize the launch has included an interview with Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com.

Among other things, Simms (who called games on CBS for years) was asked about Tom Brady’s eventual entrance to the broadcast booth.

“I’ve got to see it -- or hear it -- to believe it,” Simms told McCarthy. “I don’t know. I just can’t picture Tom Brady up there announcing games. You know why? He’s Tom Brady. He’s just bigger than life. . . In this day and age, is it worth it for him?”

Simms thinks Fox will use Brady “in different ways.”

“I’m going to say he doesn’t do games,” Simms said. “They’ll put him on a pregame show and let him talk a little. There’s lots of ways to use him. He’s Tom Brady. . . . He looks good. And he knows a lot of football, that’s for sure. So yes, I think they’ll use him in a different way. I don’t have any insight -- and I don’t even care. But I’ll be surprised if he does games. I will be.”

That’s not a fringe opinion. It’s hard to imagine Brady, who seems to be too big to broadcast games, doing it. Then again, it was hard to imagine Brady in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform.

We’ll see if he does it. He’s not planning to start until 2024. There’s still a chance he plays again in 2023.