Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Phoenix police investigating theft of property worth $100,000 at Super Bowl Experience

  
Published February 5, 2023 12:57 PM
Phoenix police say someone stole property worth $100,000 from a vendor working at the Super Bowl Experience, the NFL’s biggest fan event in the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

Police have not given many details about the nature of the theft but said that “production property” was stolen from a third-party vendor parked at the event on Saturday.

“Detectives took over this investigation and will be continuing to follow up on all leads to help identify the suspects related,” police said, according to Fox 10 in Phoenix.

The Super Bowl Experience takes place both this weekend and next weekend at the Phoenix Convention Center.