Players on Deion Sanders’s Colorado team had jewelry stolen during UCLA game at Rose Bowl

  
Published October 30, 2023 04:00 PM

Colorado and Deion Sanders started 3-0. They’ve lost four of five games, along with something else.

Via TMZ.com, a video posted by Deion Sanders Jr. after Saturday’s loss to UCLA included allegations from players that jewelry was stolen from their lockers at the Rose Bowl.

Safety Cam’ron Silmon-Craig says in the video, “You’re gonna play football and know your [shit’s] safe. That joint messed up.”

“The UCLA athletic department confirmed that a report was filed to the Pasadena Police Department following the UCLA-Colorado football game regarding items that were reportedly missing from the Colorado locker room,” UCLA said in a statement, via TMZ.com.

It’s not the first time something like this has happened in connection with a team coached by Deion Sanders. After his debut at Jackson State, Sanders claimed his wallet and phone were in the process of being stolen when a staff member intervened.