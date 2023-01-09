 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Playoff berth pushes Geno Smith to $3.5M in incentives this season

  
Published January 9, 2023 04:14 AM
nbc_snf_detgbhl_230108
January 8, 2023 11:35 PM
The Lions spoil the Packers' playoff chances, winning a hard-fought rivalry game in Green Bay 20-16 to end the season.

Sunday night’s Lions win was a lucrative one for Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

Smith’s contract included a number of incentive clauses, including one that doubled his playing time incentives if the team made the playoffs. Field Yates of ESPN notes that Smith picked up $1 million in playing time incentives by taking every offensive snap and the Lions win gave him another $1 million because it made the Seahawks the No. 7 seed in the NFC.

Hitting 4,000 passing yards and making the Pro Bowl while throwing 20 touchdowns added another $1.5 million to Smith’s bag for the season, so the bet on making Smith the starter this season paid off very well for both the team and the player.

“I’m focused on football right now, but, you know, the thing is that it’s a business,” Smith said after Sunday’s game, via Larry Stone of the Seattle Times. “Football is a business. A lot of people have a lot of decisions to make. That’s where I’ll leave it at. I feel great about where I stand with this organization and my teammates and everybody else, but it’s always — it’s always a business first. So I look at it like that. I understand that, and I have to handle my business as well.”

Smith and the Seahawks will be on the road against the 49ers this week. No more incentives will be on the line for Smith, but a good outing will add to the already strong case he’s made for a 2023 contract.