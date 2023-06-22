Police report: Alleged victim in Tyreek Hill incident wants charges to be brought

The fact that Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill won’t face criminal charges for allegedly hitting a marina employee does not mean he’ll avoid NFL scrutiny. The NFL can still investigate the situation and, if it so desires, punish Hill under the Personal Conduct Policy.

Despite a prior report from Fox Sports 640 that the alleged victim does not want charges to be brought, Angie DiMichele of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that the police report indicates that the alleged victim wants charges to be filed .

This suggests that, if the NFL investigates the situation, the alleged victim will be inclined to cooperate.

Even if the alleged victim decides not to cooperate, the police report indicates that surveillance footage of the incident exists. The NFL could obtain and review the video, and make decisions about a potential violation of the Personal Conduct Policy accordingly.

The police report explains that the incident happened Sunday at Haulover Park Marina. Shortly before 7:00 p.m. ET, the alleged victim saw two women on a fishing charter boats without permission. The alleged victim informed his boat captain of the situation, and then told the women to leave the boat.

An argument ensued, and an unidentified “subject” (apparently, Hill) slapped one of the employees on the neck with an open hand while being removed from the argument. The “subject” then ran toward the victim, but he was restrained. The “subject” then fled.

The NFL declined comment on Wednesday afternoon. The Dolphins issued this statement to the Sun-Sentinel: “We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL. We will reserve further comment at this time.”

As previously noted, Hill’s history could enhance the penalty imposed by the league, if the NFL decides to impose punishment under the Personal Conduct Policy.