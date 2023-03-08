 Skip navigation
Pre-order Father of Mine for only $4.99

  
Published March 8, 2023 04:30 AM
Father of Mine

It’s here. Sort of.

Father of Mine, a new mob novel written by a certain hack with whom you may be familiar and set in 1973, has a release date. It will land on April 25.

And you can currently pre-order the Father of Mine ebook for the “what the hell is he thinking?” low price of $4.99.

Here’s what I’m thinking. I decided to do this one on my own, and to pass the savings along to you at a grossly reduced price. Case in point, the ebook for Playmakers costs $17.99. (I’m not saying you shouldn’t buy it; you definitely should. I’m just making a comparison: Father of Mine costs less than a third of that amount.)

It’s only $4.99. Less than a pack of smokes. Less than a lot of shit we buy all the time. And at 105,000 words divided into more than 100 short, quick-to-read chapters, it will keep you entertained for a while.

I’ll probably post some of it here, at some point. One of the best parts of doing this without a traditional publisher is that I can do what I want . I picked the cover, the format, the font, the release date, the price point , the marketing plan, everything. Do I post a chapter or two here? Sure, if I want to.

It’s a lot like how this whole operation got started, back in 2001. Instead of running everything past layers and levels of editors and whoever, I write, I post it, and off we go. For better or worse or a little of both.

Think of it this way. If you read the crap I write here on a regular basis, you presumably don’t hate the writing. Which means there’s a chance you won’t hate Father of Mine.

So don’t wait for the movie that will never be made. Besides, the movie is never as good as the book. Even if the book isn’t very good.

I have a feeling this book is pretty good. But I’ll defer final judgment to those who read it and either like it, or don’t.

If you’d like to read it, order it at Amazon or pretty much anywhere you can find ebooks. Do it now, skip the pack of smokes for today, and then get ready to start reading on April 25.