President Biden speaks with Damar Hamlin’s parents

Many are paying close attention to the status of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Those interested include President Joe Biden.

Via Brett Samuels of TheHill.com, the President told reporters that he spoke “at length ” on Wednesday with Damar’s parents.

The President separately was asked about the dangers of football.

“I think working like hell on the helmets and the concussion protocols, that all makes a lot of sense,” Biden said. “But . . . it is dangerous. We’ve got to just acknowledge it.”

The specific cause of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest isn’t known. During a Wednesday conference call, NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills acknowledged the possibility that Hamlin suffered commotio cordis, an injury often associated with youth baseball. It happens when a blow to the chest disrupts the rhythm of the heart.

Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition. A family spokesman has said that he is showing signs of improvement.