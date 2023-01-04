 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

President Biden speaks with Damar Hamlin’s parents

  
Published January 4, 2023 02:04 PM
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_230104
January 4, 2023 03:27 PM
Chris Simms joins Dan Patrick to discuss how the NFL should move forward following the postponement of Bills-Bengals in Cincinnati and how difficult it will be to make things "fair" for all parties throughout the league.

Many are paying close attention to the status of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Those interested include President Joe Biden.

Via Brett Samuels of TheHill.com, the President told reporters that he spoke “at length ” on Wednesday with Damar’s parents.

The President separately was asked about the dangers of football.

“I think working like hell on the helmets and the concussion protocols, that all makes a lot of sense,” Biden said. “But . . . it is dangerous. We’ve got to just acknowledge it.”

The specific cause of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest isn’t known. During a Wednesday conference call, NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills acknowledged the possibility that Hamlin suffered commotio cordis, an injury often associated with youth baseball. It happens when a blow to the chest disrupts the rhythm of the heart.

Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition. A family spokesman has said that he is showing signs of improvement.