 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Prosecutor makes formal request to drop aggravated menacing charge against Joe Mixon

  
Published February 3, 2023 06:32 AM
nbc_bfa_burrowtrash_230202
February 2, 2023 03:58 PM
Reeta Hubbard joins Brother from Another to discuss the trash talking between the Chiefs and Bengals in the buildup to the AFC Championship, and how Cincinnati ultimately paid for it.

The case isn’t over yet, but the process has taken the next step.

Via 700 WLW in Cincinnati, the city prosecutor’s office has made a formal request to drop the misdemeanor aggravated menacing charge against Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

On Thursday night, Mixon’s agent said that the charge will be dismissed .

Per the report, Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Curt Kissinger said that the case will be dismissed only after he is sure that the alleged victim has been notified.

The reason for the dismissal isn’t known. WLW speculates that a settlement may have been reached. It’s also possible that the alleged victim recanted her allegation, or that the prosecutor realized that it would be impossible to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, if Mixon denied the allegation and there was no corroborating evidence to resolve the dispute.