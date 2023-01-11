Quandre Diggs is the NFC defensive player of the week

The Seahawks needed overtime to beat the Rams on Sunday and they got in a position to win largely because of safety Quandre Diggs.

Los Angeles quarterback Baker Mayfield tried to hit Van Jefferson with a deep pass down the left side. But Mayfield put too much air under it and Diggs sped over to intercept the pass and give the ball to Seattle’s offense.

Jason Myers would hit a 32-yard field goal to end the game. And a few hours later, the Seahawks had a ticket to the playoffs.

Now, Diggs has been named the NFC defensive player of the week.

Diggs finishes the 2022 season with 71 total tackles, four interceptions, seven passes defensed, and a forced fumble. He was on the field for every one of Seattle’s 1,156 defensive snaps in 2022.

We’ll see Diggs and the rest of the Seahawks in action this weekend against the 49ers.