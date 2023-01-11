 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Quandre Diggs is the NFC defensive player of the week

  
Published January 11, 2023 03:46 AM
nbc_pft_seahawks_230109
January 9, 2023 08:01 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons recap the Seahawks' nail-biting OT win over the Rams and why Seattle's unexpected run to the playoffs is so meaningful for the franchise, coach Pete Carroll and QB Geno Smith.

The Seahawks needed overtime to beat the Rams on Sunday and they got in a position to win largely because of safety Quandre Diggs.

Los Angeles quarterback Baker Mayfield tried to hit Van Jefferson with a deep pass down the left side. But Mayfield put too much air under it and Diggs sped over to intercept the pass and give the ball to Seattle’s offense.

Jason Myers would hit a 32-yard field goal to end the game. And a few hours later, the Seahawks had a ticket to the playoffs.

Now, Diggs has been named the NFC defensive player of the week.

Diggs finishes the 2022 season with 71 total tackles, four interceptions, seven passes defensed, and a forced fumble. He was on the field for every one of Seattle’s 1,156 defensive snaps in 2022.

We’ll see Diggs and the rest of the Seahawks in action this weekend against the 49ers.