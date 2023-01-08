 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Quay Walker ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff as Detroit takes lead

  
Published January 8, 2023 06:06 PM
nbc_fnia_appsfull_230108
January 8, 2023 10:21 PM
The FNIA crew dive into Week 18, where the Bills earned the No. 2 seed with a heartfelt win over the Patriots, the Dolphins snuck into the playoffs, the Bengals defeated the Ravens and more.

The Lions have the lead in a back-and-forth second half in Green Bay. Jamaal Williams scored his second touchdown of the day on a 1-yard run to give Detroit a 20-16 advantage with 5:55 remaining.

It came three plays after Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected for the second time this season.

Lions running back D’Andre Swift was injured on a 2-yard run. Officials missed Jarran Reed’s elbow to Swift’s head, which should have resulted in a penalty, but they didn’t miss Walker’s stupidity.

With medical personnel going to Swift’s aid, Walker got in their way. Walker then shoved a member of the Lions’ medical staff as he attempted to get past Walker to Swift.

The 4-yard penalty set up the Lions at the Green Bay 5.

The call came from New York to eject Walker.

He was ejected for something similar against Buffalo earlier this year when he shoved a member of the Bills’ practice squad on the sideline.