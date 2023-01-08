Quay Walker ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff as Detroit takes lead

The Lions have the lead in a back-and-forth second half in Green Bay. Jamaal Williams scored his second touchdown of the day on a 1-yard run to give Detroit a 20-16 advantage with 5:55 remaining.

It came three plays after Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected for the second time this season.

Lions running back D’Andre Swift was injured on a 2-yard run. Officials missed Jarran Reed’s elbow to Swift’s head, which should have resulted in a penalty, but they didn’t miss Walker’s stupidity.

With medical personnel going to Swift’s aid, Walker got in their way. Walker then shoved a member of the Lions’ medical staff as he attempted to get past Walker to Swift.

The 4-yard penalty set up the Lions at the Green Bay 5.

The call came from New York to eject Walker.

He was ejected for something similar against Buffalo earlier this year when he shoved a member of the Bills’ practice squad on the sideline.