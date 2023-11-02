Quincy Williams is the AFC defensive player of the month

The Jets defense has had a big hand in the team’s current three-game winning streak and linebacker Quincy Williams has had a big hand in the unit’s success.

Williams has 32 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble that Bryce Hall returned for a touchdown, a fumble recovery, four tackles for loss, and two passes defensed during the team’s three wins. He also had 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, and two passes defensed in a 23-20 loss to the Chiefs in the team’s first October game.

The entire body of work led the NFL to name Williams as the AFC’s defensive player of the month on Thursday.

It’s the second straight season that a member of the Williams family has starred in October. Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams took the honors for the same month last season and the brothers will try to keep the Jets on the winning path against the Chargers on Monday night.