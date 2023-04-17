Quinnen Williams is not expected to report to Jets offseason program

The Jets won’t have quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the building for the start of their offseason program on Monday and they’re set to get to work without a top player who is officially a member of the team as well.

At the end of last season, Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams indicated that he will not take part in the voluntary portion of the team’s offseason program without a new contract. Williams has not secured that deal over the last few months and there’s been no word to suggest that he’s taking a different approach.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Williams will not be joining the Jets on Monday. Participation is voluntary at this point in the calendar and the Jets will not have a mandatory minicamp until the end of the program.

The Jets picked up Williams’ fifth-year option, so he is under contract with a salary of $9.594 million for the 2023 season.