 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Quinnen Williams wants contract extension before start of offseason program

  
Published January 9, 2023 06:43 AM
nbc_pft_dolphinsjets_230109
January 9, 2023 08:31 AM
After the Dolphins eked into the playoffs with an ugly win over the Jets in Week 18, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss whether Miami has any shot against the Bills even if Tua Tagovailoa returns.

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is coming off his best season and he wants to parlay it into a new contract.

Williams is heading into the fifth year of his rookie deal and he said at a press conference from the team’s facility on Monday that he wants to have a contract extension done before the start of the team’s offseason program. Williams said that he does not plan to take part in any voluntary portions of the program if he does not have a new deal in place.

Williams had 55 tackles, 12 sacks, 28 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 16 starts for the Jets this season. The 2019 first-round pick was selected to the Pro Bowl.

There are a number of other defensive tackles hitting free agency or in line for extensions with their current teams this offseason and their negotiations will likely push up the compensation levels for the position. Williams figures to be near the top of the list once he does get a new deal.