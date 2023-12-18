Rachaad White could be making the Bucs into a run-first team

In late October, quarterback Baker Mayfield said that the Buccaneers are learning that they’re not a run-first team. In mid-December, running back Rachaad White might be teaching his team a new lesson.

Over the past four games, White (who didn’t take offense to Mayfield’s observation) has rushed for 100, 84, 102, and 89 yards in the last four games. White could have had 100 today. On his final run of the upset win at Lambeau Field against the Packers, he slid at the 11.

“I mean, really, I wanted the touchdown, for sure,” White told PFT by phone after the 34-20 victory. “I did the right thing for my team and the right thing in general. We won the game and that’s all that matters.”

After he went down, he seemed to have second thoughts, popping up and trying to go again.

“I got down and then . . . somebody was behind me like, ‘Get up, go! Go!’ And I was like, ‘I’m gonna get up and go and go get that [touchdown]. And then they was like, ‘You gave yourself up,’ but I was like, ‘Yeah, it was the right thing to do.’ And it’s just, you hungry, you want touchdowns . . . . I did the right thing.”

If they hadn’t told him he’d given himself up, he would have kept going. He would have had another 100-yard rushing day. He would have had another touchdown.

But the Bucs got another win. And that’s all that matters.