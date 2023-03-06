Rachaad White: You can draft Bijan Robinson or whoever, I’m going to win that job

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rachaad White: You can draft Bijan Robinson or whoever, I’m going to win that job

  
Published March 6, 2023 04:42 AM
nbc_pft_robinson_230306
March 6, 2023 08:43 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess if Bijan Robinson is worthy of a first-round pick, given the Texas RB impressed in drills on the final day of the Scouting Combine.

The Buccaneers drafted Rachaad White last year and he says he’s not sweating the possibility of the team drafting another running back this year.

With Leonard Fournette set to be released on the first day of the new league year, Tampa is viewed by some as a team that will be in the market for a running back in the draft. The potential additions include former Texas running back Bijan Robinson, who is expected to be the first running back off the board.

Chatter about Robinson has made its way to White and the 2021 third-rounder said that he’s ready to beat out any other back for the job.

“I don’t have no problem with Bijan,” White said, via PewterReport.com. “The thing is, at the end of the day, what I have learned even though I’m young — [from] my agent and what people in my circle taught me — it’s a business, we all know that. Tampa Bay has to do what’s best for Tampa Bay. My coaches have to do what’s best for my coaches. Everybody has a little selfishness in them — you have to. Me, I’m selfless. You can draft Bijan, you can draft whoever, at the end of the day, I’m going to win that job , that’s just what I’ve always done.”

White ran 129 times for 481 yards and a touchdown last season and the team’s moves in the coming weeks and months will provide a hint about how many chances he’ll be getting this season.