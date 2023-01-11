 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Raheem Mostert, Bradley Chubb don’t practice Wednesday

  
Published January 11, 2023 11:10 AM
The Dolphins had a long list of injured players at their first practice of the week.

Edge rusher Bradley Chubb (ankle, hand) and running back Raheem Mostert (thumb) were among the players who didn’t do any work as the team started preparing to face the Bills. Mostert broke his thumb last Sunday and Chubb has been dealing with injuries for some time.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) has already been ruled out and missed practice along with tackles Terron Armstead (foot, knee, hip, pec), Liam Eichenberg (hand), Brandon Shell (knee, ankle), and Kendall Lamm (ankle).

Linebacker Melvin Ingram had a rest day. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee, finger), fullback Alec Ingold (thumb), edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (toe, wrist), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle), wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (hip, groin), and running back Jeff Wilson (illness) were all limited participants.