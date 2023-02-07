Raiders are betting favorites to be Aaron Rodgers’ 2023 team

If the betting markets know something, Aaron Rodgers is heading to Las Vegas.

The betting odds at DraftKings have the Raiders as -390 favorites to be the team Rodgers takes his first snap for in the 2023 regular season.

The Packers are a distant second at +300, followed by the Jets at +600, Buccaneers at +1500 and the Patriots, 49ers, Commanders and Titans all at +2000.

When DraftKings previously offered odds on Rodgers’ 2023 team, the Packers and Jets were co-favorites, with the Raiders a distant third. It’s not clear what information might have led to the shift toward the Raiders, although Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been publicly talking up the possibility of reuniting with Rodgers.

For his part, Rodgers says he hasn’t made any decisions about his 2023 status, and won’t until spending four days and nights in total darkness and isolation .