 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders “comfortable” with work they’ve done on Jalen Carter

  
Published April 21, 2023 03:58 PM
nbc_pft_biggeststorydraftv2_230421
April 21, 2023 10:07 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King name the storylines everyone will be talking about after the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, from where C.J. Stroud and Jalen Carter land to an Aaron Rodgers trade and more.

The Raiders know drafting Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter would get a mixed response.

Carter is one of the top prospects in the 2023 draft. But Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor driving offenses in connection to a car crash that killed his Georgia teammate, Devin Willock, and Georgia football staffer Chandler LeCroy earlier this year.

Former receiver Henry Ruggs III’s arrest on felony charges following a 2021 car crash that killed Tina Tintor surely creates some angst.

Carter took a top-30 visit to the Raiders, who draft seventh, and he remains on their draft board , Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com reports.

Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler said the team has done its homework on Carter.

“We looked at Jalen like every other player that’s in the draft,” Ziegler said, via Reed. “I don’t think we want to cheat the process with any prospect in that regard. We want to hit those bases for each individual prospect. And, of course, on some prospects it’s deeper; there’s just more things to look at and more things to consider based on their situation. Jalen, in that regard, was similar to a lot of players in the draft, and we feel very comfortable with the work that we’ve done on him.”

While the Raiders are comfortable in their scouting process, it remains to be seen whether they are comfortable in taking Carter. Owner Mark Davis likely would have to give the OK to draft Carter if Carter remains on the board when the Raiders select.