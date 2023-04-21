Raiders “comfortable” with work they’ve done on Jalen Carter

The Raiders know drafting Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter would get a mixed response.

Carter is one of the top prospects in the 2023 draft. But Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor driving offenses in connection to a car crash that killed his Georgia teammate, Devin Willock, and Georgia football staffer Chandler LeCroy earlier this year.

Former receiver Henry Ruggs III’s arrest on felony charges following a 2021 car crash that killed Tina Tintor surely creates some angst.

Carter took a top-30 visit to the Raiders, who draft seventh, and he remains on their draft board , Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com reports.

Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler said the team has done its homework on Carter.

“We looked at Jalen like every other player that’s in the draft,” Ziegler said, via Reed. “I don’t think we want to cheat the process with any prospect in that regard. We want to hit those bases for each individual prospect. And, of course, on some prospects it’s deeper; there’s just more things to look at and more things to consider based on their situation. Jalen, in that regard, was similar to a lot of players in the draft, and we feel very comfortable with the work that we’ve done on him.”

While the Raiders are comfortable in their scouting process, it remains to be seen whether they are comfortable in taking Carter. Owner Mark Davis likely would have to give the OK to draft Carter if Carter remains on the board when the Raiders select.