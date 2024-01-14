Raiders have focused on hiring a General Manager, so far

The Raiders are looking for a new coach and a new General Manager. For now, they’re focusing only on filling one of those jobs.

As noted by Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Raiders have conducted zero known coaching interviews this week.

From the PFT coach/G.M. tracker, the only interviews and requests for interviews relate to the G.M. job.

The players want interim coach Antonio Pierce to get the job. Defensive end Maxx Crosby apparently plans to request a trade if Pierce doesn’t get it.

Some think it eventually will be Mike Vrabel, given his ties to prospective part owner Tom Brady. Others think Jim Harbaugh could be in play. For now, it seems that Raiders owner Mark Davis is looking only at filling the G.M. job.

Does that mean the G.M. will hire the coach? At a minimum, it suggests the G.M. will have plenty of power and influence over the process of hiring the next coach.