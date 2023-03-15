Raiders re-sign Jerry Tillery

nbc_pft_austinekelertrade_230315
After the Chargers reportedly gave Austin Ekeler permission to seek out a trade, Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out which teams would be the most organic fit for the RB.
After finishing the 2022 season with the Raiders, defensive lineman Jerry Tillery will remain in Las Vegas in 2023.
Tillery has re-signed with the Raiders, according to multiple reports.
The 26-year-old Tillery was a first-round pick of the Chargers in the 2019 NFL draft, and he was largely a disappointment for the Chargers. He was released in the middle of the 2022 season.
But after the Raiders claimed him on waivers, Tillery earned a starting job and showed some promise. The Raiders liked him well enough to bring him back for another year.