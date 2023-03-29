Raiders sign DeAndre Carter

The Raiders have added another wide receiver to their offense.

DeAndre Carter has signed a one-year deal with the Raiders, according to Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com.

Carter, who will turn 30 on April 10, is coming off his best season. He caught 46 passes for 538 yards and three touchdowns last year, his only year with the Chargers.

The 5-foot-8, 190-pound Carter was originally undrafted out of Sacramento State in 2015 and has made a lot of stops in his NFL career, spending time in Baltimore, Oakland, New England, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Houston, Chicago and Washington before signing with the Chargers last year.

Carter also had 497 kickoff return yards and 339 punt return yards last season.