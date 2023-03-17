 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders to re-sign Jermaine Eluemunor

  
Published March 17, 2023 02:50 AM
nbc_pft_jacobsonwallertrade_230315
March 15, 2023 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how “year two of Patriot-way west” will unfold for the Raiders without Darren Waller, given Josh Jacobs has to shoulder responsibility and Jakobi Meyers also contributing.

Jermaine Eluemunor is set for another year in Las Vegas.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Eluemunor has agreed to a new deal with the Raiders. Eluemunor started at right tackle for the Raiders last season and confirmed he’ll remain part of a duo with left tackle Kolton Miller in 2023.

Eluemunor started every game for the Raiders last year in a change from past seasons that saw him mostly work as a reserve for the Patriots, Ravens, and Raiders. He’s appeared in 70 games overall since entering the league in 2017.

The Raiders have also re-signed tackle Brandon Parker, so their focus on the offensive line may now shift to the interior.