Raiders waive Julian Diaz, Isaiah Zuber

The Raiders shaved their roster down a little bit on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have placed punter Julian Diaz and wide receiver Isaiah Zuber on waivers. The moves open a pair of roster spots with the draft and undrafted free agent signing period coming at the end of the month.

Diaz was the punter and kickoff specialist for three seasons at the University of Nevada. He went undrafted in 2021 and tried out for several teams before signing a future deal with the Raiders in January.

Zuber spent last season on the Raiders practice squad. He caught two passes for 29 yards in two appearances for the Patriots in 2020.