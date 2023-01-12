 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rain and wind are in the forecast for Seahawks-49ers

  
Published January 12, 2023 05:49 AM
nbc_pft_seahawks49ersprev_230112
January 12, 2023 08:43 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explore how the Seahawks could attempt to ruin the 49ers’ postseason dreams after what’s been a strong year.

When Taft and Bakersfield got together in California to cap the underrated ‘80s classic The Best of Times, the underdogs came to life once the weather took a turn for the worse.

When the Seahawks and 49ers meet for round three in Santa Clara on Saturday, Mother Nature could be putting a thumb on the scale for Seattle.

The folks at FieldGulls.com take a look at the forecast for the wild-card game, with an inch or more of rain throughout the day and possible wind gusts of up to 29 miles per hour.

The Apple weather app, which apparently has become the successor to the Dark Sky app I’d used for years, predicts gusts of up to 32 mph, and total rainfall for the day of 0.8 inches.

It should be raining throughout the game, but the rainfall should be under 0.1 inches, total.

Forecasts are, as always, subject to change. It’s something to keep an eye on when Saturday rolls around. The worse the weather, the more level the playing field for these division rivals.