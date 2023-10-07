Rams activate Cooper Kupp off of IR

The Rams have officially cleared the way for receiver Cooper Kupp to make his season debut on Sunday against the Eagles.

Los Angeles has activated Kupp to the 53-man roster off of injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday.

Kupp missed the first four weeks with a hamstring injury. He returned to practice on Wednesday and all indications throughout the week have been that Kupp will play in Week 5.

In nine games last year, Kupp caught 75 passes for 812 yards with six touchdowns.

The Rams also activated outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis and signed receiver/returner Austin Trammell to the 53-man roster.