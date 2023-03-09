 Skip navigation
Rams announce 2023 coaching staff

  
Published March 9, 2023 04:07 PM
Rams coach Sean McVay has completed his 2023 coaching staff, the team announced Thursday.

His finalized staff includes 10 new hires, plus 11 returnees.

Jimmy Lake will take over the title of assistant head coach previously held by Thomas Brown, who left to become the Panthers’ offensive coordinator.

Lake most recently served as head coach at the University of Washington in 2020-21. He began his NFL coaching career as assistant defensive backs coach for the Buccaneers in 2006.

He worked alongside current Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris in Tampa Bay in 2007 when Morris was in his first season as the Bucs’ defensive backs coach. They worked together again in 2010-11 when Lake was defensive backs coach and Morris the head coach.

Morris will return for his third season as the Rams’ defensive coordinator.

The Rams announced Mike LaFleur as their offensive coordinator Jan. 27. He spent the past two seasons as the Jets’ offensive coordinator and before that was on the 49ers’ coaching staff for four seasons.

The team’s other coaches are:

Chris Beake, secondary

Andrew Carter, assistant defensive line coach

Joe Coniglio, outside linebackers coach

Mike Harris, defensive assistant

Eric Henderson, defensive line coach/run game coordinator

Aubrey Pleasant, defensive backs/pass game coordinator

Chris Shula, inside linebackers/pass rush coordinator

K.J. Black, offensive assistant

Nick Caley, tight ends

Nick Jones, offensive assistant

Zak Kromer, assistant offensive line coach

Jake Peetz, pass game specialist

Zac Robinson, quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator

Ryan Wendell, offensive line

Eric Yarber, wide receivers

Ron Gould, running backs

Chase Blackburn, special teams coordinator

Jeremy Springer, assistant special teams