Rams announce 2023 coaching staff

Rams coach Sean McVay has completed his 2023 coaching staff, the team announced Thursday.
His finalized staff includes 10 new hires, plus 11 returnees.
Jimmy Lake will take over the title of assistant head coach previously held by Thomas Brown, who left to become the Panthers’ offensive coordinator.
Lake most recently served as head coach at the University of Washington in 2020-21. He began his NFL coaching career as assistant defensive backs coach for the Buccaneers in 2006.
He worked alongside current Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris in Tampa Bay in 2007 when Morris was in his first season as the Bucs’ defensive backs coach. They worked together again in 2010-11 when Lake was defensive backs coach and Morris the head coach.
Morris will return for his third season as the Rams’ defensive coordinator.
The Rams announced Mike LaFleur as their offensive coordinator Jan. 27. He spent the past two seasons as the Jets’ offensive coordinator and before that was on the 49ers’ coaching staff for four seasons.
The team’s other coaches are:
Chris Beake, secondary
Andrew Carter, assistant defensive line coach
Joe Coniglio, outside linebackers coach
Mike Harris, defensive assistant
Eric Henderson, defensive line coach/run game coordinator
Aubrey Pleasant, defensive backs/pass game coordinator
Chris Shula, inside linebackers/pass rush coordinator
K.J. Black, offensive assistant
Nick Caley, tight ends
Nick Jones, offensive assistant
Zak Kromer, assistant offensive line coach
Jake Peetz, pass game specialist
Zac Robinson, quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator
Ryan Wendell, offensive line
Eric Yarber, wide receivers
Ron Gould, running backs
Chase Blackburn, special teams coordinator
Jeremy Springer, assistant special teams