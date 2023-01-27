 Skip navigation
Rams announce Mike LaFleur hiring

  
Published January 27, 2023 03:46 PM
nbc_bfa_breer49erseagles_230127
January 27, 2023 04:08 PM
A trip to the Super Bowl isn’t the only validation on the line between the 49ers and Eagles; the winner will be crowned as the preeminent franchise in the NFC in recent years.

The Rams announced the hiring of Mike LaFleur as their new offensive coordinator.

LaFleur replaces Liam Coen, who left to return to the University of Kentucky as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

LaFleur spent the past two seasons as offensive coordinator for the Jets, having followed Robert Saleh there from San Francisco. LaFleur was the 49ers’ passing game coordinator from 2017-20 under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

He also worked alongside Shanahan with the Falcons in 2015-16 and with the Browns in 2014.

LaFleur called the plays with the Jets, but head coach Sean McVay has called the plays for the Rams since his arrival in 2017.

LaFleur’s older brother, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, was the Rams’ offensive coordinator in McVay’s first year coaching the Rams.