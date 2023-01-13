 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams announce Sean McVay “is excited to return in 2023"

  
Published January 13, 2023 12:04 PM
nbc_bfa_mcvay_230113
January 13, 2023 03:59 PM
Jason Johnson explains why he never thought Sean McVay was leaving the Los Angeles Rams given the resources and support he has in the organization as opposed to other potential openings.

After concluding the 2022 season with an overtime loss to the Seahawks, Rams coach Sean McVay legitimized speculation that he may walk away from the team. The following day, he made his deliberations regarding a potential resignation even more clear .

Now, the Rams have announced that McVay has decided to stay put.

“Sean McVay informed the team he is excited to return next season ,” the team announced.

It’s a surprise that he’s staying, given that he was so open and blatant about the possibility of leaving. On Sunday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports said that “there’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised if he came back than if he left .”

Some think McVay pondered leaving so that he could take a job in TV. The best TV jobs aren’t available this year; he could have had the Amazon analyst job that went to Kirk Herbstreit or possibly the ESPN/ABC slot that went to Troy Aikman, if McVay had been ready to go in 2022.

The thinking this time around is that McVay envisions the Rams as being in the midst of a full-blown rebuild. And they definitely seem to be. But McVay “is excited to return” to a team that may not create much excitement in 2023, frankly.

Then there’s the fact that McVay’s recent candor regarding possibility leaving will become an annual thing. Why wouldn’t it be? Rarely if ever has a coaching given so much credence to the possibility of leaving. The questions will loom until he finally does, year after year after year until the last year has come and gone.