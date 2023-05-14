Rams, Broncos plan for joint practices in preseason

The Broncos will host the Rams in Week Three of the preseason, and beforehand the two teams plan to get together on the Broncos’ practice field.

Broncos coach Sean Payton said that after seeing the Broncos’ preseason schedule, they reached out to the Rams to begin arranging joint practices.

“We’re on the road with two games, and I think the goal is to have a joint practice with the Rams ,” Payton said. "[Rams head coach] Sean [McVay] and I have talked, and then I know that obviously the ownership groups are connected, and [Rams general manager] Les [Snead] and [Broncos GM] George [Paton]. There’s been no announcement made, but I think our hopes and goal is to have a chance to practice here. . . . So our goal is to have a joint practice with Los Angeles and then play that third game.”

Over the last 10 seasons the Broncos have had a joint practice every year, with the exception of 2020, when the preseason was canceled and no teams had joint practices.