Rams elevate RB Royce Freeman, WR Austin Trammell for Monday night

The Rams have called a couple of offensive players up from the practice squad for Monday night’s game against the Bengals.

The team announced that they have elevated running back Royce Freeman and wide receiver Austin Trammell. Both players will revert back to the practice squad.

Freeman played nine special teams snaps in last Sunday’s loss to the 49ers. He will join Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers, and sixth-round pick Zach Evans in a backfield that no longer features Cam Akers. Akers was traded to the Vikings last week.

Trammell returned one kick for 20 yards last week. He also played one offensive snap and he played in six games for the Rams last season.

The Rams listed wideout Puka Nacua as questionable with an oblique injury, but head coach Sean McVay said Nacua is expected to play.