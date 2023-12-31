Rams escape with 26-25 victory over Giants

The Rams needed a victory over the Giants to keep pace in a crowded NFC playoff race.

In a matchup that ended up closer than expected, Los Angeles defeated New York 26-25 to move to 9-7 on the season.

The Giants had two opportunities to take a late lead. The first came after Gunner Olszewski returned a punt 94 yards for a touchdown with 3:27 left in the fourth quarter. But when the Giants went for two, quarterback Tyrod Taylor threw it behind an open Saquon Barkley for an incompletion, letting the Rams keep their one-point lead.

Then after a Rams three-and-out, Taylor scrambled for a huge 31-yard gain all the way to the Rams 34. But when Barkley had a 2-yard loss on second-and-10, it set up a 54-yard field goal from Mason Crosby.

Crosby, who had missed an extra point earlier in the game, sent his go-ahead attempt short and left, sealing an L.A. victory.

After a string of strong games, quarterback Matthew Stafford had a few shaky throws in Sunday’s contest. He finished 24-of-34 for 317 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

But young running back Kyren Williams rushed for 87 yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns. And receiver Puka Nacua had five catches for 118 yards, putting him well within striking distance for the rookie records for both receptions and receiving yards.

Defensively for Los Angeles, Aaron Donald had 2.0 sacks while Kobie Turner had 2.5.

Taylor played well, completing 27-of-41 passes for 319 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 40 yards.

Receiver Darius Slayton led with four catches for 106 yards with a TD.

Now at 9-7, the Rams will clinch a playoff berth on Sunday if the Seahawks end up losing to the Steelers. Los Angeles has won six of its seven games since a Week 10 bye, with the club’s only loss coming to the Ravens in overtime.

At 5-11, the Giants will finish the season next week against the Eagles at home.