Rams expect Puka Nacua to play despite knee injury

The Rams don’t expect to have quarterback Matthew Stafford today against the Packers, but they do expect to have their leading receiver.

Puka Nacua is expected to play despite a knee injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

A 2023 fifth-round draft pick, Nacua is off to a historic start to his career: He has 61 catches for 795 yards through eight games, which puts him on pace for 130 catches and 1,689 yards in a 17-game season. The NFL’s rookie records are 104 catches (Jaylen Waddle in 2021) and 1,473 yards (Bill Groman in 1960).

It may not be as easy for Nacua to produce with Brett Rypien replacing Stafford, but the Rams will need Nacua to turn in a big game against the Packers.