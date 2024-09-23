 Skip navigation
Rams hosted WR Jalen Reagor on a visit

  
Published September 23, 2024 05:00 PM

The Rams are looking at more potential help at receiver.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Los Angeles hosted former first-round pick Jalen Reagor for a visit on Monday.

Reagor, Philadelphia’s No. 21 overall pick in 2020, was most recently with the Patriots. He appeared in 11 games for the club in 2023, catching seven passes for 138 yards. He also returned seven kicks for 221 yards, including a 98-yard touchdown.

Reagor previously spent the 2022 season with the Vikings after two seasons with the Eagles. He has 79 career receptions for 937 yards with four touchdowns.

Currently, the Rams’ top two receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are sidelined due to injury — though Kupp has a chance to be back sooner than Nacua.