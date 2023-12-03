Rams lead Browns 13-10 at halftime

The Rams lead the Browns 13-10 at halftime, but both teams will have to overcome losing their leading receiver.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns’ radio broadcast announced Amari Cooper is out with a head injury. Cooper was hit hard after an incomplete pass on third-and-4 in the second quarter at midfield. He was able to walk off the field under his own power before eventually going back to the locker room for further evaluation.

Rams receiver Puka Nacua is dealing with a rib injury after going down along the right sideline after making a 20-yard catch in the second quarter. He set a rookie franchise record for receiving yards with his first 12-yard reception of the day. He has four catches for 105 yards with a 70-yard touchdown.

With Joe Flacco starting at quarterback, the Browns got off to a hot start. He tossed his first touchdown in a Cleveland uniform to running back Jerome Ford, capping the opening possession with a 24-yard score.

Flacco ended the first half 11-of-21 for 156 yards with a TD.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins hit a 40-yard field goal with 2:06 left in the second period to even the score at 10-10.

While Lucas Havrisik missed a 43-yard field goal wide right at the start of the second quarter, he connected from 44 yards out in the first quarter. And he made a 28-yard field goal as time expired in the half.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is 14-of-26 for 184 yards with a TD. Cooper Kupp has just three catches for 14 yards.

The Rams will receive the second-half kickoff.