Rams lead Colts 20-0 at halftime

The Rams have been in control throughout the first half against the Colts and have a 20-0 lead at halftime.

Despite playing in Cincinnati on Monday night, flying back to Los Angeles, and then across the country to Indianapolis, the Rams got off to a fast start — going nine plays for a touchdown to open the game. The Colts kept L.A. on the field with an unnecessary roughness penalty for hitting quarterback Matthew Stafford out of bounds on third down. A couple of plays later, running back Kyren Williams took a 3-yard run into the end zone for a 7-0 lead.

The club kept it going with a 10-play, 94-yard drive on its second possession with Williams again going in for a 3-yard touchdown to make the score 14-0.

Brett Maher hit 40- and 54-yard field goals in the second quarter to put the Rams up 20-0.

The Colts had an opportunity to score late in the first half, advancing deep into L.A. territory. But receiver Michael Pittman had a false start on fourth-and-5 from the Los Angeles 24, which induced head coach Shane Steichen to settle for a 47-yard field goal.

But Matt Gay’s 47-yard attempt went wide right and was no good, keeping Indianapolis scoreless.

The Rams bled the rest of the clock out in the first half, but Brett Maher’s 46-yard attempt to end the second quarter was well wide left.

Stafford finished the first two quarters 14-of-18 for 185 yards. Williams had 17 carries for 76 yards. Rookie sensation Puka Nacua — who set a record for most receptions in his first four games with his first catch of the day — caught five passes for 98 yards.

On the other side, Anthony Richardson was 4-of-7 for 47 yards plus eight carries for 56 yards. But he had a fumble that led to a Rams field goal.

The Rams outgained the Colts 272-110 in the first half, recording 17 first downs to Indianapolis’ five.

Indianapolis will receive the second-half kickoff.