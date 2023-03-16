Rams make release of Bobby Wagner official

Linebacker Bobby Wagner is officially on the open market.

The Rams officially released Wagner on Wednesday afternoon, making him a free agent. The two sides mutually agreed to part ways weeks ago, but Los Angeles did not send the transaction through until the start of the new league year.

L.A. also did not use a post-June 1 designation for Wagner to spread out the cap hit.

In his one season for the Rams, Wagner played started all 17 games and played nearly every defensive snap for the club. He recorded 140 tackles, a career-high 6.0 sacks, two interceptions, and five passes defensed. Wagner was a second-team All-Pro.

Wagner, who turns 33 in June, has already received some interest from Cowboys and the Seahawks .