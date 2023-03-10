Rams officially release Leonard Floyd, seven others

The Rams made outside linebacker Leonard Floyd’s release official. They announced they released Floyd on Friday along with seven others.

The team also waived tight end Roger Carter, defensive back T.J. Carter, receiver J.J. Koski, tight end Jared Pinkney, receiver Jaquarii Roberson, receiver Jerreth Sterns and defensive end Brayden Thomas.

Floyd, 30, spent three seasons in Los Angeles. He made 29 tackles, 59 quarterback hits and 184 tackles in 50 games. He had at least nine sacks in each of those three seasons, highlighted by a career-high 10.5 in his first season with the Rams in 2020.

In 2022, he started all 17 games and totaled a team-high nine sacks, plus 59 total tackles. Floyd had 9.5 sacks, a career-high 70 total tackles and an interception in 17 games in 2021 while helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI.

It is unclear whether the Rams are using the post-June 1 designation on Floyd. They will take a $19 million cap hit in dead money with only $3 million in cap savings if they don’t.

A post-June 1 designation would save the Rams $15.5 million in cap space with a $6.5 million dead cap hit in 2023.