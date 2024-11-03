 Skip navigation
Rams open second half with touchdown, trail Seahawks 13-10

  
Published November 3, 2024 06:29 PM

Playing without Puka Nacua after he was ejected late in the first half, the Rams have gotten themselves back in it with a touchdown drive to open the third quarter.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with Demarcus Robinson for a 1-yard touchdown, making the score 13-10, Seattle.

Los Angeles used 11 plays to get down the field, only facing one third down on the possession. Kyren Williams went 2 yards to convert third-and-1 in Seattle territory.

A defensive pass interference penalty called on Josh Jobe, who was defending Cooper Kupp, put the Rams on the 2-yard line. A play later, Stafford found Robinson on the right side of the end zone of the score.

Additionally, Rams cornerback Josh Wallace was down after the second-half kickoff. He is questionable to return with a leg injury. The Fox broadcast showed Wallace being carted to the locker room.