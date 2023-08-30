Rams set to add K Brett Maher

The Rams had no kicker on their initial 53-man roster, but they’re set to have one now.

According to multiple reports, Los Angeles is finalizing a deal with veteran Brett Maher — who was released by Denver this week.

The club got a good look at Maher last week, as the Rams and Broncos had joint practices before their Saturday preseason game. Maher missed a pair of field goals early in the preseason but made the rest of his attempts and all eight of his extra points.

The Broncos acquired kicker Wil Lutz from the Saints on Tuesday to replace Maher.

In 54 games for Dallas and New Orleans over the last four seasons, Maher has hit 81 percent of his field goals and 96 percent of his extra points while sending 65 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

Last year, Maher was 29-of-32 on field goals and 50-of-53 on extra points for the Cowboys.