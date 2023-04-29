Rams take TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Tomlinson in sixth round

The Rams selected their second TCU player, taking Horned Frogs cornerback Tre’Vius Tomlinson in the sixth round.

Tomlinson, the 182nd overall pick, reunites with offensive guard Steve Avila in Los Angeles. Avila was the team’s first pick, going to the Rams in the second round.

Tennessee defensive end Byron Young (third round), Wake Forest defensive tackle Kobie Turner (third), Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (fourth), Appalachian State outside linebacker Nick Hampton (fifth), Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon (fifth), Clemson tight end Davis Allen (fifth) and BYU receiver Puka Nacua (fifth) are the Rams’ other selections.

Tomlinson is the nephew of Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, who played at TCU before going to the NFL as the fifth overall pick of the Chargers in 2001.

Tre Tomlinson is a three-year starter who played on the outside in college. He is expected to move inside in the NFL because of his size (5-7 1/2).

In 2022, he earned first-team All-American honors and the Jim Thorpe Award after totaling 50 tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, 18 passes defensed and three interceptions.

Tomlinson started 38 career games and played 49, recording 125 tackles, four tackles for loss three forced fumbles, 41 passes defensed and five interceptions.