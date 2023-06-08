Rams to sign Demarcus Robinson

The Rams are getting some more help at receiver.

Los Angeles has agreed to terms with veteran Demarcus Robinson, according to agency Katz Brothers Sports.

Robinson spent last season with the Ravens, appearing in all 17 games with five starts. He ended up second on the team with 48 receptions and 458 yards while scoring a pair of touchdowns. Robinson also had two catches for 49 yards with a TD in the postseason loss to Cincinnati.

A fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft, Robinson had played his entire career with Kansas City before 2022. In six years with the Chiefs, he caught 145 passes for 1,679 yards with 14 touchdowns.

Robinson signed with the Raiders as a free agent last spring but was cut in August. A few days later he signed with Baltimore.

Robinson now gives the Rams some more depth at the receiver position behind star Cooper Kupp.