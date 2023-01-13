 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ran Carthon, Ian Cunningham to interview for Titans G.M.

  
Published January 13, 2023 03:32 AM
nbc_csu_boltsjagsprev_230111
January 11, 2023 02:28 PM
Plenty has changed since the Jaguars took down the Chargers 38-10 on the road during Week 3, but Chris Simms still thinks there are some takeaways from that early-season showdown that can be applied to Wild Card Weekend.

The Titans will get a couple of General Manager interviews in before the start of the weekend.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that team will be meeting with Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham on Friday and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon will also be interviewing for the job.

Cunningham interviewed with the Cardinals on Thursday. Cunningham worked for the Ravens and Eagles before joining the Bears last year.

Arizona also requested an interview with Carthon, who has been in his current job since 2017. He was the director of pro personnel with the Rams for five years and has also worked as a scout for the Falcons.

UPDATE 9:54 a.m. ET: Rapoport clarified that Cunningham arrives in Tennessee Friday with an interview set for Saturday