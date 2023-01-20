 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ran Carthon: My job is to execute Mike Vrabel’s vision

  
Published January 20, 2023 11:03 AM
Ran Carthon was officially introduced as the new Titans General Manager at a Friday press conference in Nashville and the main focus of his comments was on the relationship he hopes to build with head coach Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel said that “my No.1 priority is spending more time with Mike Vrabel and learning the systems that are here in place” because he views his job as executing “Mike and his coaching staff’s vision” of building a team rather than trying to simply bring in talent without considering how all the pieces fit together.

“I can be the greatest talent evaluator of all time, but if I can’t bring Mike the players that he needs to fit his system, then it is not going to work. . . . We are not here to collect talent. We are here to build a team,” Carthon said, via the team’s website.

Carthon worked for the 49ers before taking the job with the Titans and they’ve done an excellent job in stocking the roster with players who fit what Kyle Shanahan wants to do on Sundays. Accomplishing the same in Tennessee would be a good way to start pushing the Titans back toward the postseason.