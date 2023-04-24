 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ran Carthon: Ryan Tannehill knows where he stands with us

  
Published April 24, 2023 06:08 PM
nbc_pk_picks1through10_230424
April 24, 2023 10:25 AM
Peter King explains the first ten selections of his 2023 NFL Mock Draft, where he sees Bryce Young going No. 1 overall to the Panthers, the Titans trading with the Cardinals to grab C.J. Stroud at No. 3 and more.

Odds are the Titans use one of their six draft picks on a quarterback, but odds also are Ryan Tannehill starts for the team this season.

Tannehill’s $36.6 million cap hit in 2023 has prompted a question about whether Tennessee might move on from the quarterback. His $36.6 million cap hit also makes it unlikely some team would want to trade for him, at least without a reworked contract.

New General Manager Ran Carthon was asked about shutting down any trade scuttlebutt involving Tannehill.

“Just to let you guys in, Ryan and I had a conversation back in February that was between Ryan and I, and Ryan and our organization, so Ryan knows where he stands with us, and that’s really all that matters to me,” Carthon said, via Terry McCormick of mainstreetmediatn.com.

Tannehill, 34, is attending the team’s voluntary offseason program, a sign that he knows the Titans’ plans for his immediate future.

Tannehill and Malik Willis currently are the only quarterbacks on the roster.

The Titans have done their due diligence on the quarterbacks in the Class of 2023, including hosting Florida’s Anthony Richardson, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker on top-30, pre-draft visits.

“With Ryan and his respective position, the same thing can be said at every position. It’s our job to do our due diligence at every position every year,” Carthon said. “So it’s not an indictment on Ryan or anybody else on this roster. We have to evaluate everyone to know where we can make ourselves better and give ourselves the best option to put the best 53 on the field.”

The Titans, who draft 11th, have shown no inclination toward extending Tannehill’s contract beyond 2023. So, while it appears likely Tannehill starts for the Titans this season, they could move on for next season.